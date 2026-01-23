English
'Just Want To Figure Out How We Got Here': Elon Musk Explains His Core Life Philosophy At Davos 2026

Updated: 23 Jan 2026, 12:25 am IST Livemint

Elon Musk at Davos 2026: Robots Will Outnumber Humans, AI Smarter Than All of Us by 2031! World's richest man jokes about Trump's piece of Greenland/Venezuela, claims aliens exist (he's one), predicts Optimus robots in factories this year & watching kids/pets soon. Tesla robotaxi rollout accelerating; human ageing solvable. Tesla/SpaceX boss reverses WEF criticism in chat with BlackRock's Larry Fink.

 
