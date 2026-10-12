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Just Weeks Before US Midterms Elections, 78% Americans Blame Trump For Rising Living Costs

With just three weeks to go before the US midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos survey shows 78% of Americans hold President Donald Trump’s administration responsible for rising living costs. Both Republican and Democratic voters rank the cost of living as their top concern. Tariffs and higher energy prices linked to the conflict with Iran are cited as key drivers. Nearly 63% of citizens have cut back on dining out, while 56% have reduced entertainment spending.

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Published12 Oct 2026, 08:24 PM IST
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Just Before US Midterms Polls, 78% Americans Blame Trump For Rising Living Costs
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