Scindia on growth drivers in the civil aviation sector in the post-Covid era

Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 08:47 PM IST

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scin... moreUnion Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia says tier-2 and tier 3 cities are among the growth drivers for Indian aviation Industry in the post-Covid era. In his address at the Mint Mobility Conclave 2022, Scindia spoke at length about how air travel is set to become the mode of mass transport in India including fleet acquisition, expanding capacity and last mile connectivity. Watch the full video for more.