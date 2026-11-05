#Karnataka CM #DKShivakumar Voices Concerns Over Ongoing #SIR Row

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has strongly criticised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying the state government does not agree with the way it is being conducted. “All the voters whose names have been deleted, except for the deceased, should get justice. Until justice is served, we will continue to fight,” Shivakumar said in Bengaluru. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d