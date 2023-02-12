Keep an eye on these economic indicators in 2023 | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Global headwinds, tightening monetary policy and the lingering effects of the pandemic have combined to create a gloomy global outlook. However, supported by domestic growth, India is projected to be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Key indicators reflect an improvement in economic activities but geopolitical headwinds, inflation and manufacturing output are things to watch. In this video, let's take a look at the current state of the economy, as well as the data for credit and deposits, and some other financial indicators.