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'Keep That In Mind': Jaishankar Leaves Europeans Stunned Over India’s Russian Oil Purchase

In a sharp defence of India's Russian energy purchases, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday pushed back against Western criticism over New Delhi's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and exposed what he described as contradictions in Europe's stance. Speaking during a discussion on 'Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition' at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, Jaishankar responded to a journalist who suggested India had been ‘too sympathetic to Russia’ and ‘too willing to buy oil from Russia’. Responding firmly with two observations, Jaishankar underlined India's practical approach to protecting its national interests and ensuring energy security, leaving the Europeans stunned. Watch.

Livemint
Published12 Jun 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Jaishankar Leaves Europeans Stunned Over India’s Russian Oil Purchase
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