Keir Starmer About To Be Ousted? Labour MPs Turn On UK PM After Andy Burnham Gains Momentum

Pressure is mounting on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as reports of growing unrest within the Labour Party continue to dominate political debate in Britain. Speculation about a possible leadership challenge has intensified following disappointing election performances and renewed scrutiny of Starmer's leadership. At the centre of the discussion is Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, whose name is increasingly being mentioned as Labour's most prominent alternative. Watch.