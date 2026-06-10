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Keir Starmer Breaks Silence On Belfast Violence In Powerful Parliamentary Address | WATCH

The family of the victim in the Belfast stabbing attack has said unrest and violence are “not welcome” as tensions continue in the city. Northern Ireland’s public transport operator Translink announced early shutdowns, with no buses after 5pm and trains stopping at 6pm ahead of expected protests.UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the overnight violence and arson in north Belfast as “totally unjustified” and vowed to use “the full force of the law” against those responsible. Watch the latest developments on the Belfast stabbing incident and the resulting protests and transport disruptions.

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Published10 Jun 2026, 09:30 PM IST
Keir Starmer Breaks Silence On Belfast Violence In Parliamentary Address
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