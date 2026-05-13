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Kejriwal Urges India's Gen-Z To 'Hit The Streets' Over NEET-UG Paper Leak | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal has launched a sharp attack on the Modi government over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The AAP leader claimed that since 2014, there have been 93 exam paper leaks across India, with the majority occurring in BJP-ruled states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat. He alleged that the epicentre of the latest NEET leak is Rajasthan and questioned whether BJP leaders are involved. Kejriwal appealed directly to Gen-Z, asking if they will continue to tolerate such scandals or take to the streets like youth in Nepal and Bangladesh to hold those responsible accountable. Watch the full statement by Arvind Kejriwal on the NEET paper leak row.

Livemint
Published13 May 2026, 09:28 PM IST
Kejriwal Urges India's Gen-Z To 'Hit The Streets' Over NEET-UG Paper Leak
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