Kerala gets its first Vande Bharat Express train: Ten things to know | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:29 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat train recently. The Prime Minister was joined by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor. PM Modi also interacted with some school children prior to flagging off the semi-high-speed train. Discover the excitement surrounding Kerala's first Vande Bharat train as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushers in a new era of travel for the region.