Key Budget Facts You Should Know | Union Budget 2023 | Mint Primer | Mint

Key Budget Facts You Should Know | Union Budget 2023 | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 04:48 PM IST Livemint

The Government presents its Budget on the first day of February so that it could be materialized before the beginning of the new financial year in April. This year, the Budget 2023 is too significant having been the last full union budget being presented by the Modi government before 2024 parliamentary polls and here are key facts that you must know before you get to watch the Budget session on February 1.