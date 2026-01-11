Trump THREATENS Iran: “Will Hit Very, Very Hard” If Protesters Killed! US President warns Tehran amid raging protests over prices & repression. Iran’s Khamenei fires back, calls Trump “peak of hubris” & doomed to fall like tyrants. Meanwhile, ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis—city erupts in fury, exposing US hypocrisy claims.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.