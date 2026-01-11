English
  • English
Business News/ Videos / Khamenei Fires Back at Trump Over Support for Iranian Protesters as Minneapolis Erupts

Khamenei Fires Back at Trump Over Support for Iranian Protesters as Minneapolis Erupts

Updated: 11 Jan 2026, 04:22 pm IST Livemint

Trump THREATENS Iran: “Will Hit Very, Very Hard” If Protesters Killed! US President warns Tehran amid raging protests over prices & repression. Iran’s Khamenei fires back, calls Trump “peak of hubris” & doomed to fall like tyrants. Meanwhile, ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis—city erupts in fury, exposing US hypocrisy claims.

 
