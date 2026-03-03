Khamenei's Assassination Complicates Upcoming Talks Between Donald Trump & Xi Jinping | Explained

Trump-Xi Summit on Knife-Edge: US Kills Iran’s Khamenei Just Weeks Before Beijing Meet! Hours after Trump blasted Anthropic & banned federal use of Claude AI (calling it “radical left” threat), US military reportedly used Claude for intel analysis, target ID & simulations in joint US-Israeli strike that eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. China condemns as “unacceptable” sovereignty violation. Iran vows revenge—Gulf states & Israel under missile/drone attack. Oil markets jittery; Strait of Hormuz at risk. George Chen: “How can Xi welcome Trump happily?” High-stakes talks on trade, tech & rivalry now face massive geopolitical shadow.