Subscribe

Khamenei's Assassination Complicates Upcoming Talks Between Donald Trump & Xi Jinping | Explained

Trump-Xi Summit on Knife-Edge: US Kills Iran’s Khamenei Just Weeks Before Beijing Meet! Hours after Trump blasted Anthropic & banned federal use of Claude AI (calling it “radical left” threat), US military reportedly used Claude for intel analysis, target ID & simulations in joint US-Israeli strike that eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. China condemns as “unacceptable” sovereignty violation. Iran vows revenge—Gulf states & Israel under missile/drone attack. Oil markets jittery; Strait of Hormuz at risk. George Chen: “How can Xi welcome Trump happily?” High-stakes talks on trade, tech & rivalry now face massive geopolitical shadow.

Livemint
Published3 Mar 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Khamenei's Killing Complicates Upcoming Talks Between Donald Trump & Xi Jinping
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsVideosKhamenei's Assassination Complicates Upcoming Talks Between Donald Trump & Xi Jinping | Explained
Read Next Story