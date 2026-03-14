Kharg Island: Iran’s Oil Heartbeat Targeted In Latest U.S. Strikes | Explained

Kharg Island: Iran’s “Crown Jewel” Oil Hub Bombed by US Forces! President Trump confirms massive airstrikes targeted military sites on this tiny Persian Gulf island—home to Iran’s main oil export terminals. Kharg handles 1.3–1.6 million barrels daily (80–90% of Iran’s oil exports) and stores ~18 million barrels, acting as the beating heart of Tehran’s energy economy. Despite the raid, Trump deliberately spared oil infrastructure to avoid global market shock. Any sustained disruption here could spike oil prices worldwide and cripple Iran’s economy.