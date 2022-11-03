Kia dispels first-mover advantage theory for India | Mint Primer

Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 01:34 AM IST

Many automakers have set up shop in India to tap a... moreMany automakers have set up shop in India to tap a vast, complex, fast-growing market. Most have struggled; GM and Ford even fled home. While the reasons vary, the constant reply is that the first-mover advantage is tough to overcome. Kia has crossed half a million cars in sales in just two years. That's faster than VW, Ford, GM, Honda and Toyota. Its July sales are 47 per cent higher than last year and outpaced the industry. Last year, VW sold some 30,000 cars, Honda some 80,000 and Nissan around 37,000. Kia which has gotten here at least 10 years later if not more than all of the above sold 2.2 lakh cars. How did it do that? Let's analyze the tactics that let them become one of the most important companies in the industry in such a short amount of time.