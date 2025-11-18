'Kidnapping, Fake Job Promises...', Here’s Why Iran Suspended Visa-free Entry For Indians

Updated: 18 Nov 2025, 07:06 pm IST

'Kidnapping, Fake Job Promises...', Here’s Why Iran Suspended Visa-free Entry For Indians Starting 22 November, Indians will no longer have visa-free entry to Iran. Tehran suspended the facility due to a rise in trafficking cases, according to an ANI report. Reacting to Tehran's move, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory on Monday, warning citizens against bogus job scams and urging them to remain vigilant. The MEA noted that the Government has become aware of several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran with false promises of employment or assured onward transit to third countries. Watch for more!