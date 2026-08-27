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#KirenRijiju's Firest Reaction To Devastating #Nepal Flash Floods

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed condolences over the flood situation in Nepal and said Prime Minister

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2026, 02:57 PM IST
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#KirenRijiju's Firest Reaction To Devastating #Nepal Flash Floods
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