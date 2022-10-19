Know how the Investments on Gold are Taxed | Mint Primer

Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Keeping gold in physical form can be a cumbersome affair, thus, hinting at the need to invest in paper or digital gold. Other than safety concerns, the primary reason for investing in gold through the web can be attributed to convenience. However, not many realize that they benefit on the taxation front too. This is due to the fact that the rules governing taxation are not uniform across the various ways that one can park their money in gold. Let's have a look at this video to see how they are taxed differently.