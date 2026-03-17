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Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah Explains EXACTLY How You Should Invest Your Money Amid Iran War Volatility

In this podcast, we speak with Kotak AMC boss Nilesh Shah, who explains exactly where investors should consider putting their money amid the whole conflict in the middle east. From whether this is the time to put in more in equities, to how to invest in debt, to whether one must double down on metals & commodities, Shah explains in detail how to look at money at a time when the world is in a state of churn. Tune in now!

Jash Kriplani, Sana Marwaha
Published17 Mar 2026, 04:44 PM IST
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Nilesh Shah Explains How You Should Invest Your Money Amid Iran War Volatility
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Jash Kriplani

Jash has 15 years of experience in journalism, working at leading publications. He writes on personal finance and regularly hosts podcast covering div...Read More

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