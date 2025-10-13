English
Kotak AMC'S Nilesh Shah On Where To Invest In Samvat 2082 | Diwali Investing | Stock Market

Updated: 13 Oct 2025, 10:31 pm IST Livemint

In this Diwali special interview, Nilesh Shah, MD at Kotak Mahindra AMC speaks to Mint about what investors should keep in mind in the upcoming Samvat 2082 new year. From which sectors to watch, to the outlook on gold & silver, to what the impact of Trump's tariffs will be on sectors, Shah tells all in this conversation. Tune in!

 
