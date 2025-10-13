In this Diwali special interview, Nilesh Shah, MD at Kotak Mahindra AMC speaks to Mint about what investors should keep in mind in the upcoming Samvat 2082 new year. From which sectors to watch, to the outlook on gold & silver, to what the impact of Trump's tariffs will be on sectors, Shah tells all in this conversation. Tune in!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.