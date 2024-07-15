While reports suggest SEBI may take some measures to curb speculative trading in futures & options markets, a report by Kotak Institutional securities believes that these steps might impact the volumes. Kotak referred to what happened in China and Korea after steps were taken to curb the accessibility for low-ticket retail traders. Watch the full video for full information!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.