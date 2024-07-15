Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 15 2024 13:23:39
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 386.00 2.32%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.20 -0.89%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,237.00 0.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 877.35 2.06%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,623.80 -0.03%
Business News/ Videos / Kotak Cites China, Korea Precedent To Oppose SEBI's Possible F&O Crackdown | What Happened In China?

Kotak Cites China, Korea Precedent To Oppose SEBI's Possible F&O Crackdown | What Happened In China?

Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST Livemint

While reports suggest SEBI may take some measures to curb speculative trading in futures & options markets, a report by Kotak Institutional securities believes that these steps might impact the volumes. Kotak referred to what happened in China and Korea after steps were taken to curb the accessibility for low-ticket retail traders. Watch the full video for full information!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue