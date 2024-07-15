Kotak Cites China, Korea Precedent To Oppose SEBI's Possible F&O Crackdown | What Happened In China?

Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST

While reports suggest SEBI may take some measures to curb speculative trading in futures & options markets, a report by Kotak Institutional securities believes that these steps might impact the volumes. Kotak referred to what happened in China and Korea after steps were taken to curb the accessibility for low-ticket retail traders. Watch the full video for full information!