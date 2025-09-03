Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Sept 03 2025 15:59:50
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.80 5.90%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 334.35 -0.55%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 286.00 -0.23%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 411.50 1.19%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 953.80 1.00%
Business News/ Videos / Kraft Heinz Is Splitting Into Two Firms A Decade After Warren Buffett- Driven Megamerger: Here's Why

Kraft Heinz Is Splitting Into Two Firms A Decade After Warren Buffett- Driven Megamerger: Here's Why

Updated: 03 Sept 2025, 05:45 pm IST Livemint

Kraft Heinz, the food giant behind household staples like ketchup, mac and cheese, and hot dogs, has announced it will split into two separate companies. The move comes a decade after the Kraft-Heinz blockbuster merger, once championed by Warren Buffett, which is now widely seen as one of his costliest bets. Buffett has confessed that he is disappointed in the Kraft Heinz split. The breakup follows steep financial losses and shifting consumer habits that left the company struggling to keep pace with rivals. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue