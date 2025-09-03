Kraft Heinz Is Splitting Into Two Firms A Decade After Warren Buffett- Driven Megamerger: Here's Why

Updated: 03 Sept 2025, 05:45 pm IST

Kraft Heinz, the food giant behind household staples like ketchup, mac and cheese, and hot dogs, has announced it will split into two separate companies. The move comes a decade after the Kraft-Heinz blockbuster merger, once championed by Warren Buffett, which is now widely seen as one of his costliest bets. Buffett has confessed that he is disappointed in the Kraft Heinz split. The breakup follows steep financial losses and shifting consumer habits that left the company struggling to keep pace with rivals. Watch.