Kristi Noem & Tim Walz's HEATED Argument On Live TV Over Alex Pretti's Killing | WATCH

Updated: 27 Jan 2026, 11:20 pm IST Livemint

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Blasts Trump Admin Over Fatal ICE Shooting of ICU Nurse Alex Pretti! Walz calls incident an “unholy mess,” accuses feds of smear campaign against unarmed US citizen with no criminal record—demands withdrawal of agents & state-led probe. DHS counters: Self-defense against armed suspect “intent on maximum damage.” Eyewitness videos spark questions; violent unrest reported. Tensions explode in Minneapolis!