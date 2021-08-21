Home
Lalit Keshre of Groww on becoming a unicorn
Lalit Keshre of Groww on becoming a unicorn
Updated: 21 Aug 2021, 02:44 PM IST
Livemint
- As a stock and mutual funds platform, Groww was initiated to provide clarity on how simple investing can be in India. Ever since it was founded in 2017, Groww aims to offer new ways for stockbroking, equity-linked savings, SIPs, IPOs, ETFs and direct mutual funds. With an interface to encourage paperless and accessible investing, Groww also enables users to invest in gold. The founders of Groww were former employees of Flipkart and left their jobs to create this mutual fund investment platform, initially through a WhatsApp group and then expanded to become a stockbroking interface as well. Currently a unicorn, Groww is valued at around $1 billion after an $83 million Series D funding led by renowned investing firm Tiger Global Management. In this edition of 'Meet The Unicorns', Lalil Keshre, co-founder and CEO talks about how Groww is evolving, how capital is a great asset for long-term business, enunciating the difference between trading and investing, how Groww is used as a platform for personal finance to educate customers, as opposed to advising them, some of their pivots in their entrepreneurial journey and more. Watch the full interview to know more.