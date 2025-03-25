Lamborghini SOLD OUT Till 2027 As Demand Among India’s Ultra-rich Booms | Over 500 Maybachs Sold The Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is witnessing an all-time high demand, with its models booked until 2027! Lamborghini has been making history in India, recording its best-ever sales in 2023 with 103 units, a 10% rise from the previous year. And the momentum didn’t slow down in 2024! But who is buying these cars? Watch for more!
