Landmark Cars IPO: How should retail investors value the business?

Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 04:52 PM IST

Private equity firm TPG Growth is set to offload a... morePrivate equity firm TPG Growth is set to offload a portion of its stake in India’s leading car dealership network, Landmark Cars, through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO is set to raise ₹552 crore ($75.8m), with TPG expected to reduce its stake to 11-12% in the company, from the current 29%. The IPO will make Landmark Cars the only listed car dealership network in India. The promoters will also offload a small portion of their stake, though Sanjay Thakker, chairman, Landmark Cars told Mint's Alisha Sachdev in an exclusive interview that the promoter family will be holding onto the majority (55%) of their shares. The IPO comes as the premium and luxury car market in India has begun to recover after the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.