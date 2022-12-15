Landmark Cars IPO: The market will value us better once we are listed, says Chairman

Private equity firm TPG Growth is set to offload a... morePrivate equity firm TPG Growth is set to offload a portion of its stake in India’s leading car dealership network, Landmark Cars, through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO is set to raise ₹552 crore ($75.8m), with TPG expected to reduce its stake to 11-12% in the company, from the current 29%. The IPO will make Landmark Cars the only listed car dealership network in India. The promoters will also offload a small portion of their stake, though Sanjay Thakker, chairman, Landmark Cars told Mint's Alisha Sachdev in an exclusive interview that the promoter family will be holding onto the majority (55%) of their shares. The IPO comes as the premium and luxury car market in India has begun to recover after the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.
#LandmarkcarsIPO #ipo #investment #india #business #marketing #covid19 #economy
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.