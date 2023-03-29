Last minute tax-saving checklist I Watch

Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:20 PM IST

As the current financial year inches closer to its... moreAs the current financial year inches closer to its end, so is your last opportunity to save tax on your income this year. After 31 March, taxpayers won't be able to use different tax-saving instruments to reduce taxes on their income. So, here is a last moment check to make the optimum use of tax saving tools before 31 March. The current financial year ending is days away from being over. And that means these are the last few days for you to review your tax-saving investments and savings. To ensure you don’t miss out on any possible deductions we have put together a list of instruments that you can put your money in to bring your tax liability down.