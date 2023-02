Layoffs : SAP to cut 3,000 jobs | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 17 Feb 2023, 10:29 PM IST

German software firm SAP recently said said that the company has planned to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as it looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business