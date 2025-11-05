English
Business News/ Videos / Leavitt Says 'Trump & Modi Speak Frequently', Trump 'Feels Strongly' About India Relationship

Leavitt Says 'Trump & Modi Speak Frequently', Trump 'Feels Strongly' About India Relationship

Updated: 05 Nov 2025, 02:15 pm IST Livemint

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump often speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trade teams from both countries continue to hold serious discussions. ‘I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently’, she said.

 
