White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump often speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trade teams from both countries continue to hold serious discussions. ‘I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently’, she said.
