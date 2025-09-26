From The Leela legacy to building her own path Amruda Nair, hospitality entrepreneur and heiress to The Leela Group, opens up about her journey of creating Araiya Hotels. In this exclusive conversation, she shares how she’s crafting a legacy of her own, her relationship with money, her approach to investments, and her vision for the future of hospitality. From stepping out of a family legacy to redefining success on her own terms, Amruda Nair offers rare insights into wealth, entrepreneurship, luxury hotels, and financial discipline. If you’re interested in business, investments, or the hospitality industry, this is a must-watch.
