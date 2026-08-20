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Less than 10% Indian households into securities, Soumya Rajan tells Neil Borate

What separates successful long-term investors from everyone else? In this episode of Let's Mint Money, Neil Borate speaks with Soumya Rajan, Founder & CEO of Waterfield Advisors, about the principles that have guided some of India's wealthiest families through changing market cycles. Drawing on decades of experience in wealth management, Soumya explains why asset allocation matters more than stock picking, why every investor should think about global diversification, and why she remains optimistic about India's long-term growth story despite global uncertainty. Disclaimer: https://waterfieldadvisors.com/email-disclaimer BSE Application number: 47766 BSE Enlistment number: 1627

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Published20 Aug 2026, 11:56 PM IST
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Less than 10% Indian households into securities, Soumya Rajan tells Neil Borate
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