Home >Videos >‘Levy additional tax’: Dr Laxman Kumar on solution to step up defence sector

‘Levy additional tax’: Dr Laxman Kumar on solution to step up defence sector

Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 12:03 AM IST Livemint

As the India-China border tension stretches on, Dr Laxman Kumar Behera, Associate Professor, Special Centre for National Security Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University spoke on a solution to step up the defence sector. Dr Kumar said that levying additional taxes could be one of the solutions. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget. Watch the video for more.