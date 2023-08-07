LIC announces the launch of the Jeevan Kiran plan | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Lic’s Jeevan Kiran (Plan No. 870) is a new life in... moreLic’s Jeevan Kiran (Plan No. 870) is a new life insurance plan introduced by Life Insurance Corporation of India. It offers high life cover at a reasonable cost and is available for individuals between the ages of 18 and 65. The policy term ranges from 10 to 40 years, and premiums can be paid through single or regular payments. The sum assured is based on specific multiples of amounts, and rebates are available for higher sum assured values. The plan allows for a refund of premiums paid on maturity if the policy is in force. It offers flexible eligibility criteria and can be purchased online or offline through various channels.