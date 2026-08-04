LIC OFS News: Why Govt is Selling 82 Crore LIC Shares at 10% Discount | LIC Shares Crash 8%

LIC shares plunged over 8% after the Government of India launched a massive ₹31,000 crore Offer for Sale (OFS), offering shares at a 10% discount to the previous closing price. The stake sale aims to increase LIC's public shareholding in line with SEBI norms ahead of the 2027 deadline. Here's what the OFS means for investors, why LIC stock reacted sharply, and the key details every shareholder should know.