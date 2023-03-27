LIC to invest 2.4 lakh crores; How will the stock market respond?

Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:16 PM IST

India’s largest institutional investor, the life insurance corporation of India or LIC as it is better known might be planning to invest a massive 2.4 lakh crore rupees across markets. Reports published earlier had suggested that after the rout in Adani stocks, LIC might cap its investments in private sector companies. But those close to developments have suggested that while FPIs and FIIs continue to sell their holdings in the Indian stock markets, LIC is gearing up to take bullish positions in listed companies