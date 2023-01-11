LIVE: Mint Annual Banking Conclave 2023 (15th Edition) | Banking for India's Decade

Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Welcome to Mint Annual Banking Conclave 2023 (15th Edition), a marquee event that brings together a wide gamut of stakeholders from the fields of finance, technology, legal and regulatory affairs to delve deep into the opportunities presented by India's rapidly changing banking landscape. This year the conclave will highlight and discuss in detail the role that lenders will play as India gears up to display strong economic growth and be one of the largest global superpowers. As part of Mint’s tradition of initiating conversations around India’s growth imperatives, the conclave will try to address these critical issues. #MintABC2023