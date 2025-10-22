English
Business News/ Videos / Lokpal’s BMW Row: Which BMW Model Has The 7-member Lokpal Committee Requested?

Lokpal’s BMW Row: Which BMW Model Has The 7-member Lokpal Committee Requested?

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 04:46 pm IST Livemint

Lokpal’s BMW Row: Which BMW Model Has The 7-member Lokpal Committee Requested? A major controversy has erupted over a public tender floated by the Lokpal of India that seeks to acquire seven high-end BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base) vehicles. The notice inviting tender, dated October 16, has sparked outrage over the procurement of the luxury cars by the country's anti-corruption ombudsman. Watch for more!

 
