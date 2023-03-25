Loksabha passes 45 lakh crore budget in less than 12 minutes I Details

Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Union Budget en... moreLok Sabha on Thursday approved the Union Budget envisaging an expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for the fiscal year starting April 1 without any discussion, as the Opposition continued to create ruckus over demand for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani Group
