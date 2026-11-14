Longest U.S. Flight Shutdown Since 9/11: Officials Reveal Details Of Outage Which Led To Mega Chaos

The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday after a communications failure at air traffic control centers caused chaos at ​US airports and triggered the longest shutdown since the September 11, 2001, attacks. More than 6,600 flights were canceled and 8,600 delayed, with another 1,500 already canceled for Sunday, according to FlightRadar24. Aviation analysts said the four-hour nationwide grounding could disrupt airline schedules for days. But what actually led to this? Watch what officials had to say.