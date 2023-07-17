‘Looking Forward…’; U.S., Modi Govt. Working Together To Speed India’s Energy Transition | Details

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 06:34 PM IST

The world and India want to move away from fossil fuels as soon as possible. This requires massive private investment and ways to lower the cost of capital. As you know, currently, India is one of the biggest emitters in absolute terms. But its per capita emission is low. And that’s why U.S. and India have decided to collaborate closely on these issues. Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary and India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the plan under which U.S. and India will collaborate to speed up India's green energy transition.