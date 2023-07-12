‘Looking To Set -Up 4-5 Fabs In India…’; Foxconn’s Big India Plans | Details | In Focus

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Developments in India’s Semiconductor space are un... moreDevelopments in India’s Semiconductor space are unfolding at a rapid pace. Within days of pulling the plug on the joint venture with Vedanta, Taiwan’s Foxconn announced plans to go solo. And now, according to an economic times report, Foxconn wants to set up 4-5 fabs in India. Taiwanese electronics major has told the government about at least 2 MOUs it has signed with tech partners.