Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / ‘Looking To Set -Up 4-5 Fabs In India…’; Foxconn’s Big India Plans | Details | In Focus

‘Looking To Set -Up 4-5 Fabs In India…’; Foxconn’s Big India Plans | Details | In Focus

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 06:39 PM IST Livemint

Developments in India’s Semiconductor space are unfolding at a rapid pace. Within days of pulling the plug on the joint venture with Vedanta, Taiwan’s Foxconn announced plans to go solo. And now, according to an economic times report, Foxconn wants to set up 4-5 fabs in India. Taiwanese electronics major has told the government about at least 2 MOUs it has signed with tech partners.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.