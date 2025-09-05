'Lot Of Anxiety, Visas On Hold': Trump 'Wants' Foreign Students, But His Policies Drive Them Away!

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 05:41 pm IST

The US government under Donald Trump has been dealing back-to-back blows to foreign students who are looking to go there and study. After tightening norms, increasing checks and introducing social media vetting, now, a draft rule proposed by the Department of Homeland Security is likely to make the road even tougher. The US government wants to limit the time that students get visas at all to a maximum of 4 years, regardless of the situation. All these changes have left both students and their parents in the lurch about whether they should actually go to the US to study anymore, or not. In this episode, an education counsellor weighs in - watch!