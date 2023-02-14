Love letters get Chat-GPT edge this valentine. Are they worth it? Watch here

Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 07:38 PM IST

In the words of Bob Dylan, the times they are a ch... moreIn the words of Bob Dylan, the times they are a changing, and with changing times how people express love is also changing. A recently conducted survey found out that 78% Indians have decided to use AI powered tools like Chat-GPT to write love letters! And so we decided to put it test ourselves. Watch to find out if the are worth it.