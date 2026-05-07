Low Income, Fewer Jobs, Rising Debt & Frustration: India's Rural Job Crisis EXPLAINED

The country's unique shift from agriculture to services directly kept the job crisis alive, with low wages and poor working conditions.Data shows that only about a fourth of workers are engaged in regular wage or salaried employment. Their wages remain extremely low, with average monthly earnings less than ₹20,000 per month in as many as eight states in the country. #jobs #rural #india #mnrega #village #economy #employment #noida #labour #modi #nirmalasitharaman #rbi #loan #debt #middleclass #nbfc #abhinavtrivedi