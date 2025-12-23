‘Low-AQI’ Apartments: Real Estate Developers Make Clean Air A Luxury To Sell Homes In Delhi-NCR

Updated: 23 Dec 2025, 09:58 am IST

From ‘Sea-View’ To Now ‘Low-AQI’ Apartments: Real Estate Developers Make Clean Air a Luxury To Sell Homes As Indian cities grapple with worsening pollution, real estate developers are increasingly introducing low-AQI homes equipped with advanced air-filtration systems, sensor-driven ventilation and in-project green spaces as the next upgrade in luxury housing. Watch to know more!